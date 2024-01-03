The Argentine Ministry of Security reported that it neutralized the arrival of a possible terrorist cell in the country this Tuesday. Within the framework of an investigation in which the Federal Police and the Anti-Terrorist Investigation Unit participated, They detained three men who carried passports from Venezuela and Colombia, but who held the Syrian flag.

It is not the first time that such a situation has arisen; in October 2023, an Iraqi citizen with a false passport was detained in front of the Israeli Embassy.

The version of the portfolio in charge of Patricia Bullrich is that the detainees are suspected of planning a terrorist action in Argentine territory. The investigation intensified after detecting signs of the possible entry into the country of three citizens of Syrian-Lebanese origin who had met in the city of Buenos Aires for this purpose.



The National Directorate of Criminal Intelligence (DINIC) and the Airport Security Police (PSA) also participated in the action and an international shipment of a 35 kilo parcel originating in the Republic of Yemen was monitored and headed to the national territory.

The inspection and detention of the people was carried out in compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 1, headed by Dr. María Servini.

On the other hand, it was learned that two other individuals were arrested, who were linked to the shipment of the aforementioned parcel. One was arrested in the downtown area of ​​the city of Buenos Aires and the other in Avellaneda, in the province of Buenos Aires.

At the moment, the analysis of the content of the cell phones seized during the arrests is being carried out in order to know the previous communications and the true intentions in the country.

The background of the Iraqi detained in front of the Israeli Embassy in Argentina

A little over a month ago, Justice confirmed the prosecution with preventive detention of the Iraqi citizen Masood Yousif Simo Faeedi detained at the end of October 2023 in front of the Israeli Embassy under an attitude that the authorities described as “suspicious” and with an identification false.

“Room II of the Federal Chamber confirmed the prosecution with preventive detention issued in respect of the named person, considering him a necessary participant in the crime of doubly aggravated falsification of documents,” the authorities noted.

Throughout the ruling signed by judges Guillermo J. Yacobucci, Angela E. Ledesma and Alejandro W. Slokar, The use by Simo Faeedi of a false document in order to prove his identity was judged, at the time of being found by police personnel in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy.

The incident occurred at the end of October when Masood Yousif Simo Faeedi was traveling along Rivadavia Avenue towards Chacabuco, in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy, ​​located at 700 Mayo Avenue, “speaking on the cell phone in a language that is guarded by it.” “The police stationed at the embassy could not determine and specifically observed the building where it operates.”

After that, when faced with police intervention, the man showed a passport whose alleged falsehood led to the start of the case. Later, the information was confirmed by the experts carried out, which showed that “the sheet containing the personal data would be apocryphal,” according to official sources.

Simo Faeedi had an Iraqi passport and an Argentine national document. At the time of being detained, he told the police that he was politically persecuted, that he was applying for refugee status with the rest of his family, and that at that time he was in the downtown area in search of an exchange house. because I needed to buy foreign currency.

The 24-year-old had been detained in August 2022 at the Ezeiza International Airport with a false passport when he tried to leave the country and for that reason he has a case pending before the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora Federico Villena, in that same country.

