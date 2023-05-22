Monday, May 22, 2023, 11:05



Three young people between the ages of 24 and 28 were detained at a police checkpoint in Molina de Segura after seizing various narcotic substances and cash. The agents stopped the vehicle of those arrested in a drug traffic control after the driver made a strange maneuver.

The National Police made use of one of the most specialized dogs in the search for drugs. The animal found the narcotic substances hidden in the vehicle. The agents seized a plate of hashish weighing 100 grams and a package with more than 10 grams of cocaine.

The agents also found two grains of cocaine hidden in the clothing of one of the detainees. In addition to all these narcotic substances, the Police intervened almost 800 euros in cash. The three men were arrested and brought before the courts for the adoption of the corresponding precautionary measures.