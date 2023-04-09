In England, three men have been arrested for singing homophobic and racist chants during the Wolverhampton Wanderers – Chelsea (1-0) game on Saturday. They were addressed to the supporters of the visitors.

“Just like other forms of discrimination, homophobia has no place in our football society,” the Wolves state in a statement. “And anyone who engages in discriminatory behavior commits a criminal offense.”

The arrested men are 32, 24 and 21 years old. They have been released on bail, but remain suspects in the investigation. “In response to the chants, we would like to remind the public that discriminatory behavior will not be tolerated,” said the chief inspector of the police. More arrests are expected: officers viewed the CCTV footage from the stadium to see who else has sung along .

In the Netherlands too

In the Dutch cup match between Spakenburg and PSV, racist chants could also be heard last week, directed at PSV player Xavi Simons. The Eindhoven club has raised the matter with the KNVB, but it is not yet punishing supporters for this. The board of Spakenburg distances itself from the supporters who called Simons ‘gay’, and is considering whether it can impose a punishment itself. See also Police Police unsuccessfully searched for a dangerous person in Järvenpää, the operation ended

PSV said earlier this season that it absolutely does not appreciate this kind of chant and believes that the KNVB measures with double standards. Anti-Semitic chants from stands are punished, while homophobic chants are not.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: