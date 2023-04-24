three men were killed this Sunday morning in the downtown area of ​​Ojocaliente, Zacatecas; the armed attack occurred during a cycling competition.

The facts were recorded around 10:40 a.m. on Chinampa street, in the Centro neighborhood, in the municipal seat of Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, where the three men were killed.

Local media reported that they heard gunshotsduring a cycling competition that was taking place near the scene of the armed attack.

Therefore, the inhabitants of the area were alerted, such as the cyclists, who immediately reported the attack to the 911 Emergency System.

Elements of the municipal police and paramedics immediately arrived in the downtown area of ​​Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, who confirmed the presence of three seriously injured men.

After review by paramedics, it was confirmed that the three victims had already lost their livestwo of them were inside a Volkswagen brand van with superimposed license plates.

Upon confirmation of the death, experts from the Zacatecas State Attorney General's Office (FGJE) arrived, who began the inquiries.

Meanwhile, a strong operation was implemented in the area, however, the apprehension or location of the alleged attackers was not confirmed.