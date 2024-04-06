They kill a man and abandon his body in the Lomas de Polanco neighborhood in Guadalajarathe young man between 25 and 30 showed signs of violence.

The State Public Security Secretariat confirmed the discovery of an unconscious man between Columba Rivera and David G. Berna streets, this morning, Saturday, April 6.

The Secretariat confirmed that the young man showed signs of violence and He had the word 'Chapulín' written on his back with black marker. '. He unofficially revealed that she had been one of the ears torn off.

The elements of the State Police requested support from Municipal Medical Services, the paramedics of the A-32 ambulance confirmed the death of the subject.

There were no people who could refer to the causes. The State Police informed the Public Ministry about this crime. The Jalisco Prosecutor's Office will be in charge of clarifying the homicide.

In another fact, a man was shot to death their companions, another male and a woman were injured, in the Zona Industrial neighborhood, also in Guadalajara, early this Saturday.

While in Tlajomulco, a 22-year-old young man who was traveling aboard a motorcycle in the Valle de los Encinos subdivision was killed on the night of Friday, April 5.