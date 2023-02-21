Mexicali, Baja California.- At least three men entered the Red Cross facilities due to fentanyl poisoning inside a Rehabilitation Center in Mexicali, Baja California.

On the night of Saturday, February 18, a person, apparently a worker at the rehabilitation center, took those affected aboard a van owned by the site to the Red Cross located on Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.

We recommend you read:

The poisoned were identified as Josué, 30, Adrián, 27, and Juan José, 36, who were interns at said drug rehabilitation center.

The person who took them to receive medical attention said that Relatives of an inmate brought him some gummies, which were shared with the colleagues who were intoxicated.

We recommend you read:

Red Cross personnel informed the Public Security authorities and the Baja California Prosecutor’s Office of the entry of these three men poisoned by fentanyl to carry out the corresponding procedures.

According to local media, the three men received timely medical attention and are out of risk.