Ciudad Juárez—After a chase, police arrested three men and a woman who were in possession of .38 caliber bullets, reported Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) spokesman Adrián Sánchez.

The official said they were carrying out surveillance work in the Azteca neighborhood, where they reported the occupants of a blue Ford Mustang, who were allegedly firing gunshots on Mayas and Mayos streets.

Upon arriving at the scene and using the characteristics provided in the report, they noticed several subjects aboard the parked vehicle, who upon noticing the police presence attempted to flee.

For this reason, the agents approached them to carry out an inspection, at which point they observed 14 live 38 special caliber cartridges in the cup holder, proceeding to arrest them.

After reading their rights, Valentín RF, 38 years old, Janeth MS, 35, Jesús M., 30, and Oscar RR, 48, were brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern District.