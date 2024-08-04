Juarez City.- Three men and a woman were arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed attack on ministerial officers in the Miguel de Allende neighborhood in Ciudad Juárez.

The incident occurred last Friday night at the intersection of Simona Barba and Del Atrigo streets. There, AEI officers on night duty were carrying out an intervention when they were attacked with bullets.

Four people were arrested at the scene:

Linda Yadira SB, 27 years old. José Jaime AR, 18 years old. Reinaldo SM, 30 years old. Luis Raúl AD, 47 years old.

Specialized experts attended the scene, where they proceeded to record the following clues:

Shells of various calibers.

P320 pistol-type firearm with a black metal magazine loaded with 20 9mm caliber bullets.

Long black and green gun with the legend Smith & Wesson Springfil.ma with plastic magazine with legend 5.56×45 with 10 .223 bullets

Long black weapon with Anderson legend with brown magazine with 28 useful .223 cartridges.

Vehicle brand: Dodge, line: Durango, model: 2004, color: black.

Vehicle brand Jeep Cheroke line, 2001 model, cherry color.

Both vehicles were taken to the North Zone District Attorney’s impound lot.

Later, the agents went to Juan Morales and Simona Barba streets in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood, where elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat had secured a vehicle related to the previous incident, since it had damage caused by a firearm projectile, so the incident was reported to Forensic Services.

The vehicle was a 2009 white Jeep Cheroke, with damage to the rear window. It was taken to the Prosecutor’s Office impound lot for investigations; no injuries were reported.