This evening, Sunday 8 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Three men and a leg, a 1997 film directed by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and Massimo Venier, will be broadcast. Interpreted by Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti together with Marina Massironi and, among others, Carlo Croccolo, it represents the cinematic debut of the comic trio, which had previously emerged in the middle of the decade on television and in the theatre. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are three friends on the threshold of forty years, more or less disillusioned by their dull lives. In a sultry Milanese summer, they set out for Gallipoli where, in a few days, Giacomo’s wedding will take place with the daughter of Cavalier Eros Cecconi, a vulgar and irascible Roman entrepreneur, owner of the hardware store where everyone and three work reluctantly, and are already Aldo and Giovanni’s father-in-law. The three must also bring the man his latest purchase: a leg-shaped wooden sculpture made by the well-known sculptor Garpez. The dog Ringhio also travels with them, a bulldog entrusted by the father-in-law to the three friends. During a stop at a service station, the three forget Ringhio attached to the trunk of the car causing his death and, consequently, awkwardly, try to hide the news from their father-in-law. Subsequently, their car is rear-ended by that of Chiara, who is also headed south for the holidays.

Three men and a leg: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Three Men and a Leg, but what is the full cast of the film? Below are the actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo, Al, Ajeje Brazorf, Dracula

Giovanni Storti: Giovanni, John, comptroller, Gino

Giacomo Poretti: Giacomino, Jack, passenger, Michele

Marina Massironi: Chiara, Giusy

Carlo Croccolo as Eros Cecconi

Maria Pia Casilio: Mrs. Cecconi

Luciana Littizzetto as Giuliana Cecconi

Vittoria Piancastelli: Giovanni’s wife

Eleonora Mazzoni: Aldo’s wife

Augusto Zucchi: doctor

Rosalina Neri: concierge

Gaetano Amato: fence

Saturno Brioschi: father of one of the children at the autogrill

Mohamed El Sayed: Moroccan engineer

Giorgio Centamore: waiter

Sentences

The film by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo Three men and a leg has also gone down in history for some famous phrases. Here they are:

No eh, guys, sympathy, all right, we joke, we play, I even let him drive the car, but we’re already late! We’re not kidding… [si gira e non vede più nessuno in macchina] All right. But only five minutes! (John)

But did you see that dog over there? Did they mount… his shinbones upside down? (John)

Come on, put it right… Put it straighter! Put it all the way… Lying down though, put it flat! Plate! Put something happens, put it flat! (John)

A tepid latte macchiato, without foam and with a little coffee… tepid, eh, not cold! Then you ask him things… Cold, I knew it! (John)

Minimalist Polish brick of a writer who committed suicide at a very young age! Copies sold: two. (John)

But go! Come on! But who are they? Eh, pirletti, tell me, who am I? Other than your wheel! (John)

Even the captain of the Titanic said it: “But no, but no, it’s just a little noise! From nothing!” (John)

Sometimes the awake sleeps more than the sleeping one! (Aldo)

A swallow doesn’t fly only and always in spring. (Aldo)

Giacomino is in the bathroom… Giacomino is sleeping… eh yes… he is sleeping in the bathroom… eh, we see that he fell asleep while he was shitting! What do I know! We are coming! Yup! But we’re coming… but… Fuck you! (Aldo)

