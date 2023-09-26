Three Men and a Leg: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 26 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Three men and a leg, a (now cult) film from 1997 directed by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and Massimo Venier, will be broadcast. Played by the same Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti together with Marina Massironi and, among others, Carlo Croccolo, it represents the cinematographic debut of the comic trio, previously emerged in the middle of the decade on television and in the theatre: in the film there are various sketches from their repertoire, such as the scene of Ajeje Brazorf on the tram, of Count Dracula, of climbing the mountain and of the American mafiosi Al, John and Jack, the latter future protagonists of The Legend of Al, John and Jack. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo are three friends on the threshold of forty, more or less disillusioned with their dull lives. In a sultry Milanese summer, they set off towards Gallipoli where, in a few days, Giacomo’s wedding will take place with the daughter of the cavalier Eros Cecconi, a vulgar and irascible Roman entrepreneur, owner of the hardware store where everyone and three work reluctantly, as well as already father-in-law of Aldo and Giovanni. The three must also bring the man his latest purchase: a leg-shaped wooden sculpture made by the well-known sculptor Garpez. Also traveling with them is the dog Ringhio, a bulldog entrusted to the three friends by his father-in-law. During a stop at a service station, the three forget Ringhio attached to the trunk of the car, presumably causing his death and, consequently, clumsily, they try to hide the news from their father-in-law. Subsequently their car was rear-ended by Chiara’s, heading to Greece for the holidays; she the girl immediately captures Giacomo’s attention…

Three men and a leg: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Three Men and a Leg, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo, Al, Ajeje Brazorf, Dracula

Giovanni Storti: Giovanni, John, controller, Gino

Giacomo Poretti: Giacomo, Jack, passenger, Michele

Marina Massironi: Chiara, Giusy

Carlo Croccolo: Eros Cecconi

Maria Pia Casilio: Mrs. Cecconi

Luciana Littizzetto: Giuliana Cecconi

Vittoria Piancastelli: Marta Cecconi

Eleonora Mazzoni: Aldo’s wife

Augusto Zucchi: doctor

Rosalina Neri: concierge

Gaetano Amato: fence

Mohamed El Sayed: engineer

Giorgio Centamore: waiter

Antonio Rucco: Marshal of the Carabinieri

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Three Men and a Leg live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 26 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.