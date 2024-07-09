Juarez City.- Control judges ordered preventive detention for three men accused of sexual abuse and domestic violence in different incidents, as they physically and psychologically assaulted their romantic partners and a teenager.

The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family in the Northern Zone, filed criminal charges against Carlos RC, Alejandro GV, and Jorge Luis RT, likely responsible for the crime of sexual abuse and family violence, committed in different events.

Carlos RC is being investigated for sexual acts against a teenager, in events that occurred on June 29 of this year outside a convenience store located in the Pradera de los Oasis subdivision.

Meanwhile, Alejandro GV will face charges of domestic violence, against his partner, in events that occurred on July 2, inside a home in the Del Real neighborhood.

Finally, Jorge Luis RT is likely responsible for hitting and insulting his partner, in events recorded on July 4 inside a house located in the Portal del Valle subdivision.

The judges also determined that the defendants will face their criminal proceedings under the precautionary measure of preventive detention.