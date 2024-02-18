Three men were linked to proceedings for their alleged participation in the homicide and deprivation of liberty of Julio César in Cajeme, Sonora. Based on solid evidence presented by the Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES), the defendants Rosario “N”, Carlos Benjamín “N” and Jesús Andrés “N” face charges of homicide, illegal deprivation of liberty and criminal association, after the tragic events that occurred on June 19, 2023 in Ciudad Obregón.

According to the investigation file, it is presumed that the accused forcibly removed Julio César “N” from his home in the Villa Alegre neighborhood. The victim was later found dead on June 20. The evidence collected during the process revealed that the individuals kept Julio César “N” deprived of his liberty for more than 24 hours in a residence located in the Libertad neighborhood, supposedly due to problems related to the sale of drugs.

The arrest of the three involved took place on July 23 in the Centro neighborhood of Ciudad Obregón, thanks to the work of the officers of the Cajeme Municipal Police. At the time of their arrest, they were aboard a Nissan Sentra vehicle and exclusive Army firearms were seized from them. Eyewitnesses to the deprivation of Julius Caesar “N” identified them.

Rosario “N”, Carlos Benjamín “N” and Jesús Andrés “N” were transferred to a federal prison in the municipality of Ahome, Sinaloa, for the illegal carrying of weapons, where the arrest warrant was served on them for the crimes of homicide, illegal deprivation of liberty and criminal association.