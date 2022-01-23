Hidalgo.- This Saturday morning, three people, members of the same family, were shot to death by allegedly a group of hitmen who were aboard a vehicle in Ixmiquilpan, in the state of gentleman.

It was during the morning of this day that a group of subjects traveling in a car opened fire on two different occasions against two women and a man in the San Antonio neighborhood from the Center of the head of the municipality of Hidalgo, according to what was reported by local authorities.

At first, the group of alleged assassins, who were traveling in a black Explorer van, shot three women who were in a furniture store located on San Antonio Street, located in the neighborhood of the same name. In the place, two of the women, aged 23 and 21, were left lying without vital signs, while the other female was injured, so when the emergency services arrived, she was taken to the Valle del Mezquital Regional Hospital.

After the first attack, the armed group proceeded to Lázaro Cárdenas Avenue, where they killed a 35-year-old man, who owned the furniture store where the women were shot, when he was walking next to a barbershop. The alleged murderers would have fled to the neighboring municipality of El Cardonal.

After the armed attack that left three people dead, it was unofficially revealed that the two women and the man killed were members of the same family and owners of the business where the first mowing took place.

With an operation made up of municipal and state security elements, the local government of Ixmiquilpan deployed an operation in the surroundings in order to find the alleged criminals, according to a bulletin released by the Hidalgo City Council.

It is worth mentioning that the criminal act occurred just one week after Romeo Robles Contreras, Secretary of Public Security of Ixmiquilpan, resigned from the position that he had only assumed three months earlier, at the end of 2021.