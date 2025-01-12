Three dangerous Italian criminals, Ciro Marigliano, Stanislao Marigliano and Michele Sannino, accused of international drug trafficking and belong to the Camorra, Neapolitan mafiahave been arrested in Marbella, Malaga, in an operation carried out by the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) and the Italian police, as reported this Sunday by the Italian Ministry of the Interior in a statement.

Ciro Marigliano had been wanted since last July for attempted murder and was arrested when he was on the street with his wife. His arrest allowed the investigation to continue, which led a few hours later to that of Stanislao Marigliano and Michele Sannino, “wanted for serious crimes related to international drug trafficking and camorrista criminal association,” the note states.

“The arrest of three dangerous fugitives represents a serious blow to organized crimethe result of careful investigative activity and extraordinary collaboration,” said the Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi.

“The determination and high professionalism demonstrated by the Naples police and the Spanish authorities highlight once again the capacity of the State to effectively combat the most insidious criminal organizations”he added.

Piantedosi has also highlighted that the result of the operation “confirms the constant commitment of this Government to ensure safety and legalityalso by strengthening international cooperation”.