The Civil Guard, In the framework of the so-called ‘Limestone’ operation, it has dismantled in Almería a criminal organization that traffics people from Algeria to Spain and has arrested three people for alleged crimes against foreign citizens and belonging to a criminal group.

The investigation, as reported by the General Directorate of the Civil Guard, began at the end of July 2020, upon learning that a person living in Fuente Álamo It was part of a network with a stable structure in North African countries and Spain.

Said criminal network had specialized in the introduction of people from North Africa to the eastern part of Spain. For this, members of the network operated on the border between the North African countries, facilitating the passage of people who were transferred and housed in homes located in Oran (Algeria), where they remained until they could board a boat destined for the Almeria coast.

Thus, said immigration network had a portfolio of skippers of boats type ‘patera taxi’ with which the coordinated entry through different parts of the eastern Almeria was planned.

The modus operandi used consisted of the arrival of vessels, distributed in different batches and coordinated both in time slots and in disembarkation places, in order to hinder the action of the Civil Guard at the time of the arrival of the immigrants.

During the investigation, the Civil Guard agents learned that on September 16 an arrival of boats with people from Oran (Algeria) was planned, which would arrive at the eastern coast of Almeria. La Benemérita established a police device that culminated in the arrest of three people residing in the Murcian town of Fuente Álamo, which had traveled to the province of Almería and were distributed in different parts of the Levantine coast, with the purpose of receiving the immigrants who arrived in boats during the early hours of September 16.

The investigations carried out in the framework of the ‘Limestone’ operation have been carried out through the direction of the head of the Investigative Court number 4 of Vera (Almería), carrying out constant judicial control, and with the knowledge of the Delegate Prosecutor of Immigration of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Provincial Court of Almería.

The proceedings conducted by the Civil Guard, together with the detainees, were delivered to the Investigating Court acting as guard of the Vera (Almería). The investigation remains open in order to discover the involvement of other people.