The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia dismantled a group dedicated to the cultivation of marijuana in Murcia and Torre Pacheco. During the operation, the agents arrested the three members of the gang and searched two houses that were used by the suspects in both municipalities.

The proceedings began at the beginning of the year when the Civil Guard began the operation to investigate some indications related to the illicit cultivation of marijuana in a district of the Murcian capital. The investigation led the Benemérita to an urbanization of Gea y Truyols, in the municipality of Murcia, and to another of Torre Pacheco.

In the first of them, a chalet was located that had been rented and that presumably housed a marijuana crop and had lighting, ventilation, irrigation and heating devices, which at that time had more than a hundred plants in the last phase of production. , while the second one seized all the elements that make up an ‘indoor’ greenhouse, for which, according to the agents, it seems that they intended to install a second production point in this house.

In addition, a large amount of marijuana buds, cash and other effects related to drug trafficking were also seized and, according to the investigation, they used documentation of Greek and Italian citizens to lease the properties, usurping the identity of these .

The detainees, the drugs seized, the effects seized and the proceedings conducted were made available to the Investigating Court of (Murcia), which ordered the imprisonment of the leader of the dismantled criminal group.