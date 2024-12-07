He had recently started a relationship with a girl. It was summer, back in the month of June. And without much time having passed, she introduced a friend. As he told him, I wanted to join the contacts which both maintained. Apparently, he said yes to the ‘trio’ and what seemed like a three-way relationship began.

But in reality it ended up being the ‘trap’ that had been set for the young man – a 27-year-old boy with a mental disability of 43 percent– to start an alleged extortion for which three people have already been arrested.

And after the three-way encounters were consummated, the women began to threaten the victim, telling him that They had recorded those appointments on video intimate relationships of the two girls and the young man and that, in addition, one of them was a minor. They thus began the extortion under the threat of making the recording public if he did not give them money and that he had to pay so that they would not report the facts.

“To reinforce this demand,” the National Police announced, they also sent him “Numerous threatening audio and text messages “explicit attacks against his life and physical integrity” in the face of which the young man ended up bending his will and carried out various transfers.









In total, He sent his extortionists more than 2,000 euros. But there came a time when, “in the face of continuous requests for money” and the subsequent threats, the victim said ‘enough!’ and ended up denouncing the facts.

There are already three detainees as a result of an investigation that was able to prove the identity of the participants, as well asThe distribution of money among various members of the family environment of those detained. What has not been proven is that the other girl who participated in the three-way meetings was a minor, since her identification was “not” possible, according to the note distributed by the Government Subdelegation in Valladolid.

Those arrested on December 2 for their alleged participation in a crime of extortion are free after appearing before the judge. Are a woman, her son and her companion sentimental of this one.