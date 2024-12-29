Belén Colomina, psychologist expert in meditation, proposes these meditations to enjoy or overcome this festive season
For many people, the good mood and family time of the holidays translates into anxiety. Although the Christmas It is a time where the joy and happinessit is also the moment when it is most noticeable…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#meditations #overcome #stress #Christmas #accept #feel
Leave a Reply