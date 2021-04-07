The ghost of Anfield, so marked in football, will not have any weight for him Real Madrid, that only, and it is not a small task, will have to take care of the Liverpool to go to the semifinals of the european cup. The Kop it will be empty and the choir will not be heard that reminds his team that he will never walk alone. This time he will do it without any other endorsement than his pride and his quality. Of the two aspects, he offered little in a game that saw Madrid more solid, refined and precise of the season. He left nothing on the bone for Liverpool.

Zidane He often speaks this season in terms of effort and gratification. He repeated his thesis after the meeting. “We have suffered a lot this year and now we are fine. We have to enjoy ourselves,” he said. It is a mantra that does not leave you. Zidane has gone through all the stages of this tour, defined by the extreme conditions imposed by the pandemic, both in the health of the players and in the calendar.

The mettle of the technician has been significant. Questioned in various phases of the season and subjected to pressures that in Real Madrid reach boiling temperatures, Zidane has arrived in April with the League open to the success of the team and in the right state to achieve the assault on the European Cup. No one would have said it on those nights in front of the Shakhtar Donetsk and the Borussia Moenchengladbach, with the water up to the neck and the equipment seized.

The victory against Liverpool was overwhelming and perfectly worked. He had left over the goal of Salah, in Liverpool’s only play that ended with a shot between the sticks. Medium hair play, on the other hand, with a lot of mess and rebound. Not a trace of the imperial Liverpool that scared not so long ago. It was tasteless, the worst you can expect from a team of Jurgen Klopp, the coach who preaches rock and roll in football.

Liverpool confirmed the reason for their hardships in the Premier league. Madrid insisted on the reasons for their growth, with an added value: they won with three substitutes on the defensive line, without the star he signed two years ago and without a goal from Benzema. The usual substitutes behaved like lifelong starters and Benzema did not score, but he gave an intelligence course against the clueless centrals.

The goals were dealt with by two players under suspicion. Asensio marked one, in his own way, with elegance. Vinicius he wrote down the other two. If it was not the man of the match, it was the news of the meeting. The Brazilian forward is under overwhelming pressure for a boy of only 20 years old.

Vinicius plays against the prejudices that have arisen around him: he lacks a goal, he lacks clarity, he is confused, he does not have the confidence of the stars, Zidane does not like him, he plays because Hazard he is not there, he plays almost by discard. Of all the reliquary of reproaches, most of them will probably be false, but in the atmosphere the doubt stands out about a player who, unfortunately, has little appreciation for his considerable qualities and much for his deficiencies.

It is a miracle that Vinicius survives in this situation. He does it mainly for an essential virtue at Real Madrid: he wants to be a player, he wants to succeed, he does not give up. Is brave. Challenges are not intimidating. It is like Lucas Vázquez or Nacho, so many times under suspicion both, players who have been built against adversity and in the case of Vinicius, against the first expectations. Much of the success against Liverpool was due to Vinicius, Nacho and Lucas Vázquez, flawless all night.

Three wonderful midfielders took care of the packaging. Casemiro, Modric and Kroos they ruled the party with fascinating authority. Years go by and they do not decline. On the contrary, they have entered that point where they operate at a wave frequency that only they detect and raises them to a height impossible for their rivals.