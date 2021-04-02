Survivors of the coronavirus may experience neurological problems, in particular lesions of the central nervous system, which are associated with three risks. They were named by “Lente.ru” by the head of the department of cognitive impairments of the Federal Center for Brain and Neurotechnologies of the FMBA of Russia, Doctor of Medical Sciences Anna Bogolepova.

“The combination of COVID-19 and acute cerebrovascular accident (ACVI) is of particular importance. In patients with COVID-19, apparently, the presence of concomitant risk factors, primarily diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease and arterial hypertension, is of primary importance in the development of stroke, ”Bogolepova said.

In addition, according to the specialist, the severe course of COVID-19 contributes to the occurrence of pro-inflammatory changes, bleeding disorders and damage to the microvascular bed.

