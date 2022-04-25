Mexico.- Stress tends to overwhelm all people throughout their lives, but what better than to put it aside, forget about it and take a few days away from all those situations that keep you calm and venture on a relaxing and full of experiences.

You can enjoy unique, special and stress-free days in these magical towns near Mexico City, during this spring season, the perfect time to capture every moment and let yourself fall in love with nature, customs, traditions, festivities and gastronomy that the different tourist attractions.

Magical towns near CDMX to put stress aside

bravo valley

This destination is one of those that never disappoints its visitors, since it moves away from the big city and shows total calm surrounded by a majestic lake and cabins, tasting typical dishes and walking through its emblematic cobbled streets. But that’s not all, there are also bars on the shore of the lake for an experience like no other.

Valle de Bravo is the perfect tourist destination to forget about stress. Photo: Ministry of Tourism

Cholula

With a pleasant and unparalleled atmosphere, Cholula, an emblematic Magical Town in the state of Puebla will make you have a good time, here you can visit the largest pyramids in the world, get to know its churches and delight your palate. In addition, you can enjoy its clubs with live music for all tastes; jazz, pop, acoustic, rock, trova, etc.

Venture into Cholula, the perfect destination to forget about stress. Photo: Tourism

Tepotzotlan

Located just an hour and a half from Mexico City, Tepotzotlán awaits you with open arms with its different options to spend a wonderful afternoon. Whether enjoying their typical dishes or drinks such as jarritos, micheladas, tequia or mezcal, you will have a good time. In addition, you cannot miss the opportunity to visit the famous Arcos del Sitio and its ecological parks: Xochitla and Sierra.

Just an hour and a half from Mexico City, Tepotzotlán awaits you with open arms. Photo: Tourism

