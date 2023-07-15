In this summer season, the most anticipated vacation period of the year, many take days off to go to rest, have fun and venture to the tourist places that surround them. If you are one of the people who wants to do it, but does not want to go very far, here are some nearby options.

sinaloa has five Magic towns to know the ideal destinations to explore nature, learn more about the culture, traditions and gastronomy of the state, where magical and unforgettable adventures are experienced, either with family or friends.

The Magic Towns of Sinaloa are: Cosalá, El Fuerte, Mocorito, El Rosario and San Ignacio, destinations with different attractions to enjoy and many adventures to live.

Magic Towns of Sinaloa to visit in summer

The Magic Town of San Ignacio, Sinaloa

Originating in 1633, San Ignacio It is a place full of history, culture and traditions, although its exquisite gastronomy cannot be ignored. This tourist destination makes anyone fall in love with its natural landscapes, perfect for forgetting about the chaos of the city.

The Magic Town of El Rosario, Sinaloa

Just 65 kilometers from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, is the Magical Town of The rosary, a tourist destination founded in 1655 and which has become one of the favorite places to visit for travelers, also stands out for having great mining potential. Full of beautiful buildings from the viceregal era, El Rosario is ideal for all those who love architecture and those who wish to take a leap back in time, as some of its most important buildings remain intact despite the passing of the years.

The Magic Town of Cosalá, Sinaloa

One of the most outstanding Magical Towns in the state of Sinaloa is sew it up, a destination located in the Sierra Madre Oriental and perfect to get away from everything stressful in the big city. Its cobbled streets, colorful houses, historic buildings, local art spaces, nature and multiple legends about ghosts manage to captivate any traveler, without neglecting its exquisite cuisine, which manages to amaze the palate with dishes such as machaca with vegetables, tamales, regional stews, chorizo, its famous cheeses, breads, empanadas, fruit preserves, dulce de leche, traditional sweets and much more that you should not miss the opportunity to try.

