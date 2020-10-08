The English newspaper ‘The Guardian’ has chosen the young footballers with an excellent future for tomorrow. And between them there are three ‘pearls’ from the Madrid quarry. On the list, made up of 60 players from all over the world born in 2003, there are already known footballers such as Colombian Tomás Ángel, son of former player Juan Pablo Ángel, Barça player Ilaix Moriba, Spanish-Dutch Xavi Simmons, formerly of Barcelona and current component of PSG, with whom he has already made his debut in the first team this summer against Sochaux, or the Frenchman Rayan Cherki, with whom he has been linked to an alleged interest of Zinedine Zidane to incorporate him into the white discipline .

Indeed, Madrid has three ‘pearls’ in this selection. The first to appear on the list is the Japanese Takuhiro Nakai, known in Valdebebas as Pee. Born in October 2003 in Siga, he started in the ranks of Azul Siga, a club from which he arrived at Madrid in 2014. Since then he has continued in the white discipline. This campaign will play in Juvenil B.

Pipi is a midfielder with good vision and reading of matches, he has quality and ability to dribble and does not shy away from work for the team. He came to Madrid after attending a club school in Japan and drawing attention for his qualities. He was the youngest player to be summoned by Raúl to attend the final phase of the Youth League this past August. Bruno Iglesias and Israel Salazar, known as Room, and that they will play this campaign in Youth A of the white discipline.

Bruno Iglesias came to Madrid in the summer of 2015. Born in Salamanca on May 1, 2003, he is a very unbalanced midfielder with easy access to the rival area. Madrid beat teams like Barcelona, ​​Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid for their services. He scored 55 goals in the province of Salamanca and was considered the best Alevín in Spanish football.

Israel Salazar Room Is front. Born in Badajoz, like Bruno, he arrived in Madrid in the summer of 2015. Is a killer within the area: he has been for five seasons exceeding 15 goals scored. Very powerful and with good passing game, he can be the reference in the area or he can play outside, together with another teammate. Last season he was training with Castilla, and he is considered one of the players to take into account for the future within the club.

Another player that appears on the list is Fede Redondo, the son of a historic man like Fernando Redondo. Fede, like his father, is emerging in the Argentinos Juniors, the team where Fernando came from, who has always preferred to take care of his progression. This past August he has already been exercising with the first team and although he has received offers from Premier teams, his father is clear: “You have to give him time. He has capacity and qualities, but it is up to him to continue maturing and growing ”.