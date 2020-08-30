The American company is testing a connected chip with medical range on sows. Ultimately, this technology could help restore speech and mobility to paralyzed people.

It is the story of three little pigs, or rather three little sows, on which the wind of science fiction blows. The first, Gertrude, carries a connected computer implant in her brain. The second, Dorothy, had one, but no longer has one. The third, Joyce, does not. All three are at the heart of a scientific experiment led by the start-up Neuralink, owned by Elon Musk. The billionaire looking to the future (Tesla, Space X) presented on Friday August 28 the latest advances in his “connected brain” project.

Announced in July 2019, its plan is to “achieve a kind of symbiosis with artificial intelligence” by implanting a technological interface in the human brain. “It’s like a Fitbit (smartwatch) in your skull”, enthused Elon Musk, during his conference broadcast on YouTube. One of the objectives of this presentation was to attract new recruits: engineers, surgeons, chemists or even robotics specialists, since the Neuralink company currently has only around 100 people (and ultimately targets 10,000 employees). Franceinfo summarizes what you need to know about this brain implant which could revolutionize science and medicine.

1 A chip the size of a small coin

Originally, the interface was to take the form of tiny electrodes implanted in the brain and connected to a device located on the skull, near the ear, which linked to a computer. The prototype presented in 2020 by Neuralink evolved into a more intrusive solution: the tiny wires of the electrodes and the housing have been replaced with a chip, the size of a small coin, which is to be implanted inside the skull. It measures 23 mm in diameter and 8 mm in thickness.

The implant looks like a small battery that works with Bluetooth technology to communicate with the computer. Its installation must be easy, assured Elon Musk, and especially “reversible”. The entrepreneur explained that it was a very light operation, without going through the hospital and carried out in less than an hour, without general anesthesia. The incision and placement would be carried out by an advanced surgical robot, designed by Neuralink, which would leave only a small scar in the scalp.

The implant is rechargeable by induction, that is to say by a wireless transfer of energy, via electromagnetic waves. The chip can be recharged at night, thanks to a device similar to a shower head placed near the skull. Research will continue to secure the device: the connected chip must be protected against any external and internal disturbances and its communication with a computer (or smartphone) must be tamper-proof.

Elon Musk presents the robot that will allow to place the implant of his company Neuralink, during a conference broadcast online, August 28, 2020 (AFP PHOTO / NEURALINK)

2 Equipment tested on sows

Gertrude is equipped with a prototype of the device. The implant was placed in him two months ago, said Elon Musk, and the chip is connected to the muzzle of the animal. During the experiment, Gertrude walked around her enclosure, sniffing the ground and eating. Actions observed live by the appearance of neuronal peaks on a screen. Dorothy also received an implant, which was removed, to show that the operation was reversible. Joyce, who received no implant, served as a stallion pig.

Why sows? “Pigs are actually quite similar to humans. If we want to understand how it works on people, then pigs are a good choice,” Elon Musk explained in a question-and-answer session. “If the device is durable for a pig, like here, where it’s been in place for two months and is strong, then that’s a good sign.”



When will human tests be expected? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates, among other things, the marketing of drugs in the United States, has designated this new technology as a “revolutionary device”, reports the American site The Verge (in English). Elon Musk announced at his conference that Neuralink had just obtained approval from health authorities for human tests, without specifying a horizon for the first implantations. In July 2019, Elon Musk promised them for 2020. He will still have to wait.

3 Restore speech and mobility to paralyzed people

The main objective of this research is medical: Elon Musk wants to help people who suffer from severe neurological or spinal damage. The chip implanted in Gertrude’s brain retransmits her neurological signals. From this information, a computer is able to predict at any time where each of its members are. If the spinal cord is injured, another chip could be implanted at the site of the injury and move a paralyzed limb bypassing damaged neurological transmission circuits, Neuralink hopes.

What to create the hope of giving mobility or speech to paralyzed people. “In the long term, I am sure that we will be able to regain full use of our body”, assured Elon Musk, who imagines the possibility for paraplegics to control their body one day, via their smartphone or telepathy.

4 The brain-machine interface, nothing new

While this technology is to be used as a first step in treating neurological diseases, the long-term goal is to expand the functions of these implants. The connected chip designed by Elon Musk should make it possible to create a “symbiosis with AI”. The Neuralink team thus dreams, among other things, of relieving extreme pain, curing addictions and creating a form of telepathy.. These advances could also allow wealthy people to endow their brains with new computing power.

Elon Musk also affirmed that it would be possible, in the long term, to store his memories in digital form, in a reference to an episode of the futuristic (and anxiety-provoking) series Black mirror. “You will be able to save your memories, and also potentially download them in another body or in a robot”, he said. “The future is going to be weird”.

Elon Musk’s projects spark skepticism in the scientific community, in which some doubt Neuralink’s real advances in the field of implants. The idea of ​​a brain-machine interface is not new: for decades, scientific teams have been working on the subject. Brain implants are thus being tested to treat Parkinson’s disease by controlling tremors. Many companies are carrying out projects equivalent to Neuralink’s. Facebook is funding, for example, a project seeking to translate brain activity into words, via algorithms, in order to give voice to people who have been silenced by neurodegenerative diseases.