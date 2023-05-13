Three little brothers are wanted by the authorities and their familythe last time they were seen in Sisoguichi, Bocoyna, Chihuahuaon April 11, 2023 and from that moment their whereabouts are unknown, so they ask for help from the public to find them.

The State Attorney General’s Office issued the following investigations, these are the characteristics:

Alexa Denisse Vecino González

Age: 7 years, 11 months and 6 days.

Date of Birth: June 5, 2015.

Place of Birth: Cuauhtemoc,

Chihuahua

Date of Disappearance: April 11, 2023.

Place of disappearance: Sisoguichi, Bocoyna, Chihuahua.

Sex: Female.

Mexican nationality.

Height: 110 centimeters.

Weight: 30 kilograms.

Complexion: Light brunette.

Complexion: Weak.

Hair: Abundant, straight, light brown.

Eyes: Dark brown, long, regular.

Long face.

Nose: Straight, small.

Mouth: Symmetrical, small.

He has a scar next to his left eye.

Clothing: Gray suit with black, gray tennis shoes.

Iker Osmar Vecino González

Age: 6 years, 2 months and 27 days.

Date of Birth: February 14, 2017.

Place of Birth: Delicias, Chihuahua

Date of Disappearance: April 11, 2023.

Place of disappearance: Sisoguichi, Bocoyna, Chihuahua.

Sex: Male.

Mexican nationality.

Height: 100 centimeters.

Particular Characteristics: He has moles on the right side of his neck, a small scar at the level of his right cheekbone.

Clothing: Navy blue pants, white tennis shoes, orange shirt. See also Relationships As an adult, Annika found a close friend, but suddenly this disappeared - Expert explains why some friendships end in “ghosting”

Edwin Israel Vecino González

Age: 03 years.

Date of Birth: December 3, 2019.

Place of Birth: Delicias, Chihuahua

Date of Disappearance: April 11, 2023.

Place of disappearance: Sisoguichi, Bocoyna, Chihuahua.

Sex: Male.

Weight: 12 kilograms.

Complexion: Light brunette.

Complexion: Weak.

Mexican nationality.

Height: 70 centimeters.

Hair: Abundant, black.

Eyes: Dark brown, oval, regular.

Oval face.

Nose: Straight, medium.

Mouth: Symmetrical, small.

General data:

Particular Signs: He has chicken pox spots on his back.

Clothing: Blue jean pants, white T-shirt, black tennis shoes.