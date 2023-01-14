On August 18, 2000, a letter that I sent to Governor Juan S. Millán appeared in a Culiacán newspaper. In it I make the following observation: “The reason for my audacity is based on the concern that many of us feel sinaloenses due to the large amount of violence that prevails in the streets of the cities of Sinaloa. It is a situation impossible to deny. Neither, although the ‘crime rates are going down’. Indices that surely do not interest the mother of the girl who, a few days ago, was killed along with her. Innocence that cries out to heaven in pursuit of justice. It is important to point out that the Governor Millan, was kind enough to reply to me through a public letter that was broadcast throughout the state on August 19, 2000. It only took him one day to send me the reply, with his signature at the bottom. The second letter was addressed to Governor Jesus Aguilar Padilla, on Friday, February 4, 2005.

This letter deals with the same issue of violence, since Don Jesús said, in a hurried response, to a question from a national television reporter, the following: “Well, unfortunately this phenomenon is not new, it is not from this month, we have 10 years with him approximately. To which I added: “Mr. Governor. Even if it is a thousand or 2 thousand years, we should not accept it as ‘normal’.

I repeat, it is normal for humans to die naturally. Not that they kill him!”

what is not “natural”, or at least educated, is not to answer a letter to a simple citizen like me. Governor Aguilar Padilla gave indications to his coordinator of advisers of the State Government, Rubén Rocha Moya, that he would answer me. He did so, and I thank the current Governor of sinaloa to answer the letter not addressed to him. Grateful, he wrote down the gist of his response: “Therefore, even if I don’t share them at all (my conceptualizations), they seem interesting to me about violence. I hope to have the opportunity to talk about it one day.” I think that “day” has arrived. I await his invitation, since the violence has not diminished, quite the contrary. It seems wise to repeat what I suggested to the governor Aguilar Padilla, which I transcribe for you, what I wrote to the letter: “It is not out of place for me to clarify, Mr. Governor, that I did not vote for you, I did not feel obliged to do so; but yes, you have the obligation to attend to this and seek to clarify your concepts and ideas, so as not to fall into what is subliminally glimpsed, refer violence to “natural” leaving aside your responsibility to seek peace “. And finally, the third letter. Mister Governor Rocha Moyathe essence of my letter is to suggest that you undertake a crusade of great dimensions to invent Sinaloan peace.

We recommend you read:

Polarized in Sinaloa, a strategy for security in the state

AMLO wasted visit by Biden

The true priority of the Metro

Politics and worse

power with focus

I am sure that those of us who did not vote for you and those who did, of course, will support a movement of this nature. Promote a great peaceful revolution so that peace is a symbol and the brand that distinguishes us before the world. Work deeply on it, the answer is in each one of us; ask us. It urges all Sinaloans, as a first need. I send myself a friendly greeting, and I reiterate that I am at your service to work on this arduous task.



#letters