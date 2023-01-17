The other day in 2023, the world again remembered the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The Los Angeles Police Department released footage of the arrest of a certain Keenan Anderson. According to police, the footage was taken after an accident involving a young man. They show how Anderson resists law enforcement officers and they responded several times with a stun gun. However, as it turned out later, in an attempt to calm the suspect, the officer overdid it so much that he died from his injuries two weeks later in a Santa Monica hospital. Many expected a powerful wave of protest in response. But this did not happen, and the BLM leaders were accused of bias and hypocrisy. What happened to the recently popular movement – Izvestia found out.

Another fatal arrest

The development of history took an unexpected turn. It soon became known that Keenan Anderson caused some of the injuries himself, after using a combination of cocaine and cannabis. Moreover, he was arrested after attempting to steal a car. At least that’s what the police said about the incident.

Interest in the incident grew stronger when it turned out that the victim is a cousin of BLM co-founder Patrice Hahn-Callors. There was a reaction from the liberal media. Leading mainstream media accused the California police of brutality and racism, and Keenan Anderson in their narrative appeared as a loving father, devoted friend and high school English teacher, rather than a drug addict and car thief. BLM also issued a press statement. In four lines posted on Twitter, the organization said it did not approve of the killings and demanded a nationwide ban on police.

Detention of Keenan Anderson Photo: social networks

In the ensuing public discussion, the ghost of George Floyd, who died in 2020 under very similar circumstances, was repeatedly called to life. Since everyone in the United States remembers well how that story ended, many expected that the situation would again get out of control and a storm of popular anger would hit the streets of American cities.

However, with the exception of the traditional wave of indignation in the media and social networks, the Keenan Anderson case has not yet led to anything of the kind. For this reason, in the camp of BLM opponents, they again started talking about the political engagement of this organization, big money and the huge hypocrisy of its leaders.

Started for health

The history of Black Lives Matter and its role in US public life is well known. The movement grew out of the hashtag of the same name, launched on the Web after the acquittal of Florida resident James Zimmerman, who was accused of involuntary manslaughter of black Trayvon Martin.

BLM gained national scope after two high-profile cases in the summer of 2014. On August 9, 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. The level of protest that had risen did not go beyond known limits until activist Patrice Cullors organized a marathon called “Black Lives Matter: The Journey”. He was quickly joined by sympathizers from all over the country. The riots that unfolded in Ferguson soon acquired such a scale that Missouri Governor Jay Nixon signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the city and deploying units of the National Guard in it.

Protesters outside the White House after the acquittal of Darren Wilson, a white police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson in August, 2014 Photo: TASS/Zuma/Miguel Juarez Lugo

Show business stars and politicians began to speak out in support of BLM, and the topic of racial inequality again took the front pages of all liberal media. A year later, the movement received official support from the US Democratic Party, or more precisely, the Clinton clan, which was preparing for the 2016 presidential election.

Soon, not only the media elite of the country, but also the largest business, joined the support of Black Lives Matter. Loyalty to the movement was declared by Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, Unilever and the Open Society Foundation of George Soros.

What really matters

Thus, Black Lives Matter, designed to draw attention to the racial issue that has not been resolved in the United States, has become a biased political force, moreover, with a legalized militant wing. This status allowed the organization to attack any political figure, artist, or academic professor if his skin color was white enough and his judgment was not progressive enough. In addition to the Republicans and Donald Trump (already then known in the United States as a “racist-sexist-homophobe”), Bernie Sanders, who is very popular in the Democratic community, Hillary Clinton’s competitor for the seat of the candidate from the Blues in the upcoming elections, also got it.

Over time, the thesis promoted by BLM became more and more radical, the actions of the protesters had less and less to do with the essence of the real problem. The United States was hit by a wave of robberies unprecedented since the Great Depression. Very soon, opposition of equal strength grew in the country. American conservatives opposed the demolition of monuments, demands to “abolish the police” and, most importantly, the destruction of their private property with impunity.

The right-wing and ultra-right groups, which seemed defeated long ago, again came to the surface of the public discussion. Moreover, the demonstrative disrespect of the law by some BLM supporters led to the fact that part of the already African-American electorate, which had voted for the Democrats for decades, moved to the camp of their Republican opponents. This phenomenon even got its own name – Blexit. The historical wound of American society, sewn up and filled with cosmetics of political correctness, has come apart at the seams.

Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election and BLM’s efforts were now focused on destabilizing the Trump administration. The economic crisis and the pandemic gave this process an additional impetus, and the murder of George Floyd was the trigger. After the end of the quarantine, Black Lives Matter is back on top again. However, as is often the case with poorly managed mass movements, over time the BLM leadership began to indulge in excess. Patrice Cullors has entered into open bargaining with democratic elites, and as the 2020 elections approach, her pressure on party candidates has grown stronger. After winning the election, Joe Biden ceremonially expressed his support for BLM, but the influence of the organization and, most importantly, its publicity began to gradually decline.

Biden’s victory did not lead to a solution to the racial issue, the popularity of BLM was simply capitalized in the internal political struggle, Oleg Barabanov, program director of the Valdai Club, noted in an interview with Izvestia.

Photo: TASS/Zuma

– BLM has been used by the elites of the Democratic Party to achieve specific political goals. After their victory, the activists of the movement did not receive any serious political representation. Now the task of the ruling class is “not to rock the boat” and not to remember the ongoing practices of discrimination against the black population, the expert emphasized.

Beginning of the End?

In April 2021, the “unexpected” happened. The press discovered that the leader of the movement for equality, Patriss Hahn-Kallors, is a large property owner. The New York Post article claimed that the activist owns a $1.4 million home in Malibu (more than 90% of the population is white) and four other properties worth $3.2 million. Also, her husband Janaya Khan is the proud owner of a house in Georgia, equipped, among other things, with a separate airfield.

At first, Khan-Kallors tried to do what all the activists caught stealing do in her place. She pretended to be a victim. “Insults from the right not only harm Patrice, her child and her loved ones, but also continue the tradition of terror by white supremacist ideologues against black activists,” the BLM Foundation said in a statement.

Patriss Hahn-Callors Photo: Getty Images/Paul Morigi

But this was no longer enough. The scandal could not be hushed up, and at the end of May, Khan-Kallors resigned “in order to concentrate on selling her books and participating in television projects.” However, this was only the beginning of the story. Over the next year, the media found several more houses at the Black Lives Matter leadership, and Shalomiya Bowers, the organization’s chief treasurer, was caught by associates embezzling $10 million from the organization’s accounts.

BLM started to lose popularity. Since its inception, at least 10% of its supporters have left its ranks, and this trend, apparently, will only continue to develop. In February 2022, one of the organization’s largest donors, Amazon, announced the exclusion of Black Lives Matter from its charitable program. By this time, the company had donated more than $65 million to the cause of “racial equality”.

The death of Keenan Anderson could become a new symbol of the struggle for the rights of blacks, as it once was the murder of George Floyd. But it will hardly turn out that way: there is not enough conflict potential in society to promote this story. Veronika Sharova, Associate Professor of the Department of Applied Political Science of the GAUGN, expressed this opinion in an interview with Izvestiya.

A protester in Santa Monica after the news of the death of Keenan Anderson, USA, January 14, 2023 Photo: TASS/Zuma

“There is no reason to believe that this incident will cause the same mass response as the death of George Floyd. A few days later, the reaction is rather local, despite the apparent similarity of the situations. There are a number of reasons for this. In 2020, society was in a state of confusion, sometimes even panic, and dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and related economic difficulties. Now this factor is largely removed. It is likely that a large-scale social explosion will be avoided this time,” the expert noted.