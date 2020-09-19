Jammu: Three militants of terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba present in Pakistan have been arrested from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. A large amount of ammunition and ammunition have also been recovered from these terrorists. The terrorists have been arrested by a joint team of security forces during the counter-terrorism operation.

Two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades also recovered

Jammu and Kashmir IGP Mukesh Singh has said that two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades and Rs 1 lakh have been recovered from the terrorists.

Three LeT terrorists arrested by a joint team of security forces from Rajouri district of Jammu region. Arms / ammunition recovered including two AK-56 rifles, two pistols, four grenades & Rs 1 lakh in cash: IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that all the three arrested are residents of South Kashmir and their ages are between 19 and 25 years.

NIA arrested 9 al-Qaeda terrorists

Let us know that Al-Qaeda module has been busted in the country today. The NIA has arrested 9 suspected al-Qaeda terrorists in Kerala and West Bengal in the raids. All the suspects were planning to travel to Delhi for the purchase of arms and ammunition and to carry out the terrorist incident here.

