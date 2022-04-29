Gus is a very special dog. His life is not easy, but he has people who love him and helped him to overcome every difficulty. And who were amazed at his latest gesture. The dog with three legs and cancer saves an otter which is located in trouble in a river. And to think that the owners didn’t know if he would go back to swimming as before.

Photo source from YouTube video of FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Gus the Goldendoodle he recently had to undergo a paw amputation after being diagnosed with cancer. Without his hind leg, he continues to run and play, but to do other things he has to get used to it. Her human family did not know, for example, if she could still swim as before.

On Easter day, however, Gus proved that he is still a great swimmer by diving into the St. Croix River in Minnesota. Returning to shore, however, he was not alone. She had with her a little otter who was in trouble: Gus went out of his way to help her.

Gus, who had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor earlier this year, has another cancer and is on chemotherapy. Cleo Young was afraid that she might no longer be the dog she used to be, but apparently she is a really tough and brave dog.

The first time he swims with three legs, he comes out of the water with a small otter in his mouth!

Photo source from YouTube video of FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Dog with three legs and cancer saves an otter: how to take care of the animal?

Obviously the family had no idea how to care for an otter. For this reason they rinsed her, wrapped her in a towel and took her to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WRC).

Photo source from YouTube video of FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

The staff at the facility think the animal is a week old, it would not have survived in the water on its own, as the cubs live for a year with their mother in the den. If Gus hadn’t done that, the otter would have died.