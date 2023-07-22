Big banks are raising interest rates on savings. Rabobank is doing this for the second time in a short time. ING has announced that it will also raise interest rates halfway through next month. ABN Amro recently announced that it will raise interest rates in August. The three major banks manage about 80 percent of all savings accounts in the Netherlands, but do not offer customers the highest interest rates.

