The DNA of 3 people killed in an alleged fake encounter by the army in July in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has matched their families in Rajouri. The results of the DNA test proved that the three killed were residents of Rajouri district. At the same time, the investigation will be done to find out that the three persons were really laborers and were not involved in terrorist activity. The army had earlier described all three as terrorists.Kashmir Police IG Vijay Kumar said in the press conference, “The DNA report has arrived and matched.” Asked whether the three were actually laborers as claimed by their families and were not involved in terrorist activities, the IG said, “Police are now investigating further in the case.”

At the same time, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the official statement given in July about the recovery of arms and cartridges from the Shopian encounter site. Omar tweeted, ‘As per official statements, inflammatory material including weapons and cartridges were found from the encounter site. Who put the inflammatory material there. ‘

Omar further tweeted, ‘The bodies of the three youths were buried somewhere in North Kashmir. It is necessary that the dead bodies be immediately removed and handed over to their families so that they can cremate them near their homes in Rajouri district.

Please tell that on 18 July, the army claimed that three militants were killed in Amshipura village of Shopian district of South Kashmir. The investigation was launched after reports surfaced on social media about the trio becoming residents of Rajouri and missing in Amshipura.

The families of the three people claimed that they were laborers in Shopian and had filed a complaint with the police in this regard. Police began investigations and took samples from the families of the slain youths to match their DNA.

The army completed an investigation into the case in a record four weeks. The army said on 18 September that its soldiers violated the right under the Armed Forces Privilege Act during the encounter, according to ‘prima facie’ evidence. The army had said that disciplinary proceedings have been started in this regard.