The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has reported that next week, from January 6 to 12, the weather will be different from that experienced in the first week of the year due to the passage of successive Atlantic fronts on the Peninsula.

Therefore, it will be a week with abundant rainfall in the northwest of the Peninsula, which will extend to a good part of the territoryalthough it is unlikely that they will reach the southeastern tip. As for temperatures, they will rise, so that from mid-week the frosts will be restricted to high areas. It will be a warmer week than normal for the time of year.

Friday January 3

During this Friday, the rains associated with Atlantic fronts will continue to spread across the northern third of the peninsula, which may be locally strong and persistent in the Galician coast and moderate in northern Castilla y León, Cantabrian façade and Pyreneeswhere cloudy or overcast skies will predominate. It could even snow above 2,000 meters on peaks in Europe and the western and central Pyrenees.

In the rest of Spain, the weather will be stable, even with some Fog in parts of Madrid, La Mancha, the Northern Plateau and the depressions of the northeast. Maximum temperatures will rise in the Ebro Valley, with decreases or few changes in the rest. The wind will blow from the south and west, with strong intervals in mountainous areas of the eastern half and the probability of occasionally very strong gusts in the extreme northwest. In the Canary Islands, the situation will remain stable, with light haze in the Eastern Islands.

Saturday January 4

On Saturday a storm approaches the northwest of the peninsula and the rainfall in Galiciaon whose coast they could continue to be locally strong and persistent, and it will also rain in the Cantabrian coastin the Atlantic, Pyrenees, although in a weaker, dispersed and occasional form.

The weather will remain stable in the rest of Spain, with a probability of fog mainly at dawn in the Northern Plateau and in the northeastern depressions. The rise in temperatures will continue in the northern half, without changes in the rest.

The wind will continue to blow from the south and west, and will get worse during the day, and could be strong with very strong gusts in parts of Galicia and the Cantabrian coast. In the Canary Islands, the haze will extend to the rest of the archipelago.

Sunday January 5

On Sunday, the storm will penetrate the northwest of the peninsula, and the associated fronts will leave very cloudy skies in much of Spain, with precipitation that, during the first half of the day, will affect the western third of the peninsula, could be strong on the Galician coast and Andalusian southwest.

In the afternoon, rainfall would affect Galicia, Castilla-León, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia, as well as Madrid and Extremaduraand may extend in the last few hours to some point further to the east of the peninsula, although weakly. It may snow in some mountainous areas.

Temperatures will tend to rise and the wind will blow from the west and southwest, increasing during the day, with some strong intervals in the northeast quadrant, in the Mediterranean and in mountainous areas. Light winds will blow in the Canary Islands and the haze will tend to decrease.

Monday January 6

During Monday, January 6, the passage of the Atlantic front driven by a storm to the north of the Peninsula is expected to continue, with cloudy skies and precipitation affecting a large part of the territory, being unlikely in the extreme east and the Balearic Islands and tending to subside. late in the day. It will snow in mountainous areas.

Temperatures will drop in much of the country and the winds will continue to blow from the west, with some strong intervals, more likely in high areas and on the coasts.

The AEMET spokesperson, Luis Banonhas stressed that the trend for the rest of the week is that on Tuesday there will be cloudy skies in the northern half with some precipitation; On Wednesday, a cold front is expected to pass from the northwest to the southeast of the peninsula with precipitation in the western half; On Thursday, rainfall will continue in the northern half in the early hours of the day; and on Friday the arrival of a new Atlantic front is expected with precipitation in the northwest of the peninsula.

Finally the weekend of January 11 and 12 a more stable situation is expected. Temperatures would remain in a large part of the territory slightly above normal values ​​for the time and the dominance of westerly winds would continue with some strong intervals in high areas and on coasts. In the Canary Islands the weather will continue to be stable with some haze.