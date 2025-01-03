Three Kings Parade 2025: these are the cities that advance the parade due to the rains

The forecast of rain that threatens the Peninsula these days has caused some change of plans in Their Majesties the Kings of the East. Despite having the afternoon of January 5 reserved on their calendar like every year, in some Spanish municipalities the Three Kings will pass in advance due to the rainfall expected for Sunday.

There are already several cities that have announced changes to the date, time and even route of the Three Wise Men this year:

Seville

The Board of Directors of the Ateneo de Sevilla, together with the management of the Three Kings Parade, in light of the latest weather reports, has decided to advance both the Royal Herald and the Three Three Kings Parade by 24 hours. In this way, the Royal Herald will depart on Friday, January 3 at 5:45 p.m. and the Three Kings Parade on Saturday, January 4 at 4:15 p.m., maintaining the schedule and route in both cases.

The following municipalities are added to the change of schedules and/or dates:

Alcalá de Guadaíra: departure on Monday, January 6 at 5:00 p.m., from Avenida Mar Mediterráneo.

Carmona: departure on Sunday, January 5 at 11:00 a.m. from Peña La Giraldilla.

Tomares: departure on Saturday, January 4 from José Monge Cruz street “Camarón de la Isla”.

The Algaba: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 5:00 p.m. from the El Aral neighborhood.

Two Sisters: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:30 p.m. from the Plaza de la Constitución.

Constantine: Departure on Saturday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m. from Paseo del Rihuelo.

Coria del Río: departure on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. from the banks of the Guadalquivir.

Stops: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:00 p.m. from the Municipal Pavilion.

San Juan del Aznalfarache: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:00 p.m. from the Camino de las Erillas.

Cuesta Castle: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:00 p.m. from the Joaquín Rodríguez Morilla Municipal Stadium.

Mairena del Alcor: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:00 p.m. from the Miguel Ángel Gómez Campuzano Pavilion.

Aznalcazar: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 5:00 p.m. from Avenida García Lorca.

Spartinas: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:30 p.m. from the Municipal Booth on Avenida de Tablantes.

Utrera: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 5:00 p.m. from City Hall.

Ecija: Departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:30 p.m. from the El Limero Municipal Ship.

Mairena del Aljarafe: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 3:00 p.m. from the Francisco León Sports Center.

Cordova

The Córdoba City Council has also decided to advance the Three Kings Parade to the afternoon of Saturday, January 4, before the rain forecast on the afternoon of January 5, as reported in a press release. As has happened in other Andalusian capitals, the Three Kings Parade will exceptionally travel through the streets of Córdoba on the afternoon of January 4 to avoid the rainfall expected on the following day and to not deprive the Córdoba children of the illusion of power. see the Three Wise Men in their city.

The schedule and route will be the same as those planned for January 5. That is, the procession will leave at 5:00 p.m. in this direction: Plaza de Santa Teresa, Avda. de Cádiz, Puente de San Rafael, Avda. del Corregidor, Avda. Conde Vallellano, Paseo de la Victoria, Ronda de los Tejares, Plaza de Colón, Avda. de los Molinos, ending at 9:30 pm Avenida de las Ollerías intersection with Ronda del Marrubial. From this point, the royal procession will travel to the church of Los Padres de Gracia where the Adoration of the Magi will be celebrated.

Jaen

The Municipal Board of Culture, Tourism and Festivals of Jaén has decided, given the forecast of rain, to bring forward the Three Kings Parade to this Saturday, January 4, with the aim that the little ones do not miss out on one of the most important events. expected of the Christmas holidays. The parade will depart at 6:30 p.m. from the Plaza de Santa María and will run along Campanas Street, Plaza de San Francisco, Bernabé Soriano, Plaza de la Constitución, Virgen de la Capilla, Avenida de Madrid, Virgen de la Cabeza, Paseo of the Station, Plaza Jaén por la Paz, Paseo de España, Federico Mayor Zaragoza, Paseo de España, Plaza Jaén por la Paz, Paseo de la Estación, Plaza del Corps Nacional de Police, Eduardo García Maroto and Avenida de Andalucía to the Glorieta de Blas Infante.

Malaga

The Malaga City Council has ruled out bringing forward the parade in the capital to Saturday – although it remains to be seen if the Sunday schedule will be modified – but other municipalities in the province have chosen to change the date of the parade:

Estepona

The great procession of the Three Wise Men of Estepona (Málaga), which will travel through the main streets of the city, will finally be held on Saturday, January 4, given the forecast of rain for Sunday. Unlike previous rides, the route will be carried out in the reverse direction. It will leave at 5:00 p.m. from the City Hall, on Juan Carlos I Avenue, and continue along Andalucía Avenue and Spain Avenue, and go up Terraza Street until reaching Plaza Antonia Guerrero, where the children will be able to deliver their letters to the Three Wise Men of the East.

Marbella

Also in the province of Malaga, the Marbella City Council has decided to bring forward the celebration of the Three Wise Men parade due to the forecast of rain, and it will finally be celebrated this coming Saturday, January 4, both in the city itself and in San Pedro. Alcantara. This was announced through her social networks by the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, as well as the Local Police. The councilor points out that “after several conversations throughout the day with Their Majesties The Three Wise Men of the East and seeing the chances of rain on January 5, we have decided to advance their arrival to our municipality to celebrate the Marbella and San Pedro Parades. to Saturday, January 4.”

Torremolinos: departure at 5:00 p.m. at Plaza Blas Infante.

Antequera: departure at 6:00 p.m. from the Town Hall.

Mijas: departure at 5:00 p.m. from Avenida Virgen de Peña.

Alhaurin de la Torre has decided to only advance now and maintain the indicated date. Departing at 11:00 a.m. from the Blas Infante Municipal Indoor Sports Center.

Cadiz

The procession from the Cadiz capital will depart on Saturday, January 4 at 5:00 p.m. from Cayetano del Toro Avenue and will continue along Ana de Viya Avenue, Andalucía Avenue and Cuesta de las Calesas to end at the Plaza de San Juan de Dios. After that, the Three Wise Men will go to the balcony of the City Hall, around 8 p.m.

The following municipalities are added to the change of schedules and/or dates:

Jerez de la Frontera: departure on January 4 at 4:30 p.m. from the Festival Workshop.

Port of Santa Maria: departure on January 4 at 4:00 p.m. from Bajada del Castillo.

Huelva

Departure on Saturday, January 4 at 3:30 p.m. from the Virgen de la Cinta Sanctuary.

The following municipalities are added to the change of schedules and/or dates:

La Palma del Condado: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:00 p.m. from the Camino Viejo in Seville.

Fennels: Departure on Saturday, January 4 at 3:30 p.m. from Hacienda San José.

Aljaraque: Departure on Friday, January 3 at 4:30 p.m. from Julio Romeo de Torres Street.

Ayamonte: Departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:00 p.m. from the Canela neighborhood.

Christina Island: departure on Saturday, January 4 at 4:00 p.m. from the Fishing Market.

Merida, Badajoz

The Three Kings Parade in Mérida is brought forward to this Saturday, January 4, at 5:00 p.m. after the threat of rain expected for Sunday the 5th. This was announced by the mayor of the regional capital, Antonio Rodríguez Osuna, who added that the measure has also been adopted after reaching an agreement with the 18 floats that will participate in the parade, together with Extremadura Custom and the firefighters of the Provincial Council of Badajoz.

To Coruña

The Parade will continue on the 5th but there will be a slight variation in the initial route: departure from the Camilo José Cela round and arrival in María Pita but with a modification since instead of going along Ramón y Cajal street it will do so along the avenue Fernandez Latorre. Everything to avoid the points most exposed to the wind.

Vigo

The event will finally be static and at the Fair Institute (Ifevi), from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It will be people who walk through the pavilions to see them, although there will be entertainment and groups that will move around the installation.

Santiago

Due to the weather forecast, it was decided to move the parade forward to the 4th, instead of doing it on the 5th, as planned. The route will be the same, at 5:30 p.m. from the Plaza de Nosa Señora da Mercé de Conxo and will continue its journey until reaching the Plaza del Obradoiro, with a subsequent reception at the Pazo de Raxoi.

Other Galician municipalities

Some towns have chosen to suspend their parades, such as the international Tui-Valençaalthough the official reception is maintained in both towns. Also in Marin Sunday’s Parade has been canceled and there will be, in its place, two royal receptions, one at 6:00 p.m. at the town hall, and another starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Templo Novo. In Lousame There will be a reception in the morning on Three Kings Day and a festival in the afternoon.

To Cañiza, Nigrán or Oia (Pontevedra) and in Paderne (A Coruña) will also be brought forward to Saturday, while in Caldas It will be this Friday with animations, a new route and a complete renovation of the lighting. The same will be done in Verin (Ourense), while in the Coruña municipality of Culleredo They guarantee reception and leave the cavalcade at the expense of the evolution of rainfall.

In Lugothe program for the Three Wise Men will continue with moderate rain and only if it is very intense will it be suspended to move to the town hall so that they can receive the little ones, a measure that will be decided on the same day.

Community of Madrid

San Sebastian de los Reyes

The San Sebastián de los Reyes City Council has decided to advance the traditional Three Kings Parade to Saturday, January 4, following the weather forecast. The Consistory has communicated that the schedule and itinerary of the Parade do not change, and all the events scheduled for the morning of January 5 are also postponed to Saturday the 4th.

Thus, tomorrow, Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Royal Postman will arrive at the Sierra Albarracín boulevard, Mar Menor roundabout, Filomena playground and Barrio de Tempranales. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Parade of Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will be held, which will begin in the Tempranales neighborhood, on the Sierra de Albarracín boulevard.

At 8:30 p.m. there will be an offering from their Majesties the Three Wise Men and a message to all the girls and boys from the balcony of the Town Hall. At 9:00 p.m. the Nuestra Señor del Rocío Brotherhood will distribute chocolate and roscón while supplies last in the Plaza de la Iglesia. Finally, the royal postman scheduled for the afternoon of January 4 is suspended due to the celebration of the Three Kings Parade.

Villanueva de la Cañada

AEMET warns of the entry of a storm that will bring heavy rains these days

The Villanueva de la Cañada City Council has also decided to bring forward the Three Kings Parade to Saturday, January 4 due to the forecast of rain for Sunday. The itinerary and schedules of the Parade remain unchanged. The royal delegation will leave this Saturday, starting at 6:00 p.m., from Navarra Street and will travel along Gaudí Avenue until reaching the La Despernada Cultural Center, where the Three Wise Men will talk with the little ones.