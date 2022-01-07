Three Kings Day left a total of 2,174 new coronavirus infections in the Region of Murcia, a figure far from those registered on other days but which is due to being a public holiday. Of the total positives detected by Health, 653 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 258 to Cartagena, 168 to Lorca, 116 to Yecla, 91 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 77 to Alcantarilla, 69 to Molina de Segura, 60 to Mula, 52 to Cieza, 49 to San Javier, 47 to Águilas, 42 to Cehegín, 40 to Fuente Álamo, 36 to Moratalla, 34 to Jumilla, 30 to Puerto Lumbreras, 26 to Mazarrón, 24 to Totana, 23 to Calasparra, 21 to Torre Pacheco, 21 to La Unión, 19 to Ceutí, 19 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 18 to Alhama de Murcia, 18 to Fortuna, 14 to Abarán, 14 to Blanca, 14 to Pliego, 11 to Archena, 11 to Beniel. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

The epidemiological balance of Thursday, January 6, shows another black day in the Community. The pandemic claimed five fatalities in the last 24 hours. They are 3 men and 2 women of 64, 76, 63, 82 and 80 years old: 4 from health area II (Cartagena) and one from area V (Altiplano). Of them, three were not vaccinated. The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 rises to 1,859.

On the contrary, hospitals register a slight decrease in Covid patients. There are currently 375 people admitted for coronavirus in the Region of Murcia. six less than on Tuesday, while 78 are in the ICU, two more. In addition, another 23,268 residents of the Community are in home isolation after testing positive in any of the tests. In total, 23,643 citizens are currently infected.

More than 4,000 tests in the SUAP



On January 5 and 6, the Primary Care Emergency services (SUAP) reinforced by teams from 061 carried out 4,293 antigen tests, which allowed the detection of 932 positives for Covid-19. About 300 troops from 061 make up this special device that will remain active in different SUAPs in the Region until next Monday.

The reinforcement of these points is carried out to complement the work carried out by both the SUAPs themselves, the 061, as well as health centers, Covid points and hospital emergency doors, to carry out tests. The Ministry of Health calls on the population to take extreme measures. On Wednesday, January 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the SAN ANDRÉS de Murcia SUAP carried out 217 antigen tests that allowed the identification of 34 positives.