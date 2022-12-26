A man mourns over the body of a woman killed after a Russian bombing raid on the Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24, which killed five people and wounded 20. / Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

At least three people have died this Monday in an attack by a Ukrainian drone against an air base located in southern Russia, 600 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Moscow air defense shot down the aircraft at dawn as it approached the Engels airfield in the Saratov region. «As a result of the fall of rest