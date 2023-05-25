Three people were killed and eight injured in a bomb attack on a police patrol in Colombia. This was announced on Wednesday, May 24, by the Colombian radio station Caracol Radio.

The attack took place in the municipality of Tibu in the Colombian department of North Santander. According to media reports, an explosive device was set off next to a passing patrol car.

Among the dead were two police officers and a local woman. Four police officers and four civilians were also injured, all of whom were hospitalized.

The radio station notes that the explosion occurred a few hours before Colombian Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez arrived in the region.

In this area, the rebels of one of the fronts of the National Liberation Army, as well as former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, conduct criminal activities.

Earlier, on September 2, 2022, eight police officers were killed in a bombing in the Colombian department of Huila. According to the head of state, the incident is a “clear sabotage” of the work to establish peace in Colombia. Petro called on all armed groups operating in the country to renounce violence and start a dialogue with the government.