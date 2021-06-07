In the Khabarovsk Territory, settlements located on the Khor, Kiya, Ussuri, Urmi, Manoma, Anyui and Sitinka rivers remain under special control. This is due to the flood situation, which was aggravated by heavy rainfall there. In the villages, the water levels can rise up to 1 m, in some places the marks of unfavorable phenomena can be reached.

The floodplains of the Bureya, Tunguska, Kur, Urmi, Amgun, Nimelen rivers are flooded, reports IA AmurMedia with reference to the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia in the Khabarovsk Territory. The situation in Solnechny, Nanaisky and Verkhnebureinsky districts is under special control. There is an increased water content on the rivers Silinka, Chuin, Urgal, Bureya. Erosion of the roadway is not excluded.

At the moment, in the Khabarovsk Territory, three settlements are under the influence of floods. Flooded areas in the villages of Korsakovo-2, Khabarovsk region, Gaiter, Komsomolsk region. The waters of the Chuin River near the village of Uni, Nanai District, flooded one household plot, as well as an intra-village road.

As for the situation in Khabarovsk, no significant changes in the water level are expected on the Amur River over the next day. The crest of the current Amur flood is shifting in the area near the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

In the coming days, rain floods are expected to approach Khabarovsk from the Amur Region.