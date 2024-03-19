Vladimir Putin secured a fifth term that will allow him to preside over Russia until 2030 and will make him the person who has led the country the longest since Catherine the Great, ahead of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Putin won 87% of the vote in this weekend's election, surpassing the previous record of 76.7% he achieved in the last election. The Russian president, however, did not face any credible opposition candidates, as the Kremlin tightly controls the political system, media and elections.

Senior Western leaders said the elections were neither free nor fair.

He Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Putin as a “dictator” who is “drunk with power”. From the White House they highlighted that the elections “were obviously not free or fair, given that Putin has imprisoned his political opponents and prevented others from running against him.”

In China, however, the Foreign Ministry congratulated Putin on his victory and expressed its belief that “under the strategic direction of the president Xi Jinping and President Putin, relations between China and Russia will continue to advance“.

What are the keys to the victory of the Russian president?

1. The war in Ukraine and the recovery of the economy

The ukrainian warwhich has isolated Russia from Western countries and forced the country to reorganize your economya, tightening the siege on the opponents and strengthening their propaganda machinery is, without a doubt, one of the factors that have marked the elections.

The opposition to the war has been silencedwithout candidates at the polls and without the possibility of expressing anti-war sentiment publicly.

But Putin has also used the war to his advantage, explains to the BBC Ekaterina Schulmann, a Russian political scientist based in Berlin.

“When it started, it was going to be like the Crimea model only bigger,” he says, but “obviously it was neither brief nor bloodless, and it affected the way Russians see themselves, the outside world and Their leader”.

After the first months of the war in which many Russians lived a kind of “honeymoon” around the flag, “when a massive mobilization occurred in September 2022, anxiety skyrocketed, people were extremely scared and the support for the war decreased,” says the political scientist.

That's when Putin changed the narrative around the war: “It is no longer a war with Ukraine, but a war with the Westand this makes many Russians feel proud because the army is not only attacking a small country, but is fighting a much larger opponent,” he explains to the BBC Andrei Soldatov, a Russian journalist who has lived in exile in London since he was forced to flee in 2020.

The war that Russia started in February 2022 in Ukraine has caused the Russian government to silence anti-war voices. Photo:HO via EPA Share

This confrontation is a constant in the Russian president's speeches, in which he frequently issues threats and warnings to the West and NATO countries against sending troops to Ukraine.

The Kremlin's narrative, in which it is NATO that threatens Russia and is heading towards its borders, has resonated with the population, says Sodatov.

Furthermore, according to the Russian journalist, the West has not made enough efforts to explain to the world why the war in Ukraine is important. “People in Africa or South America, for example, don't understand why they should care, and this is a gap that Putin has exploited,” he says.

But, in addition, the war has had an unexpected consequence that has benefited the Russian president.

Despite the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, The country has surprised many economists by becoming the fastest growing economy in Europe.

“The economy is doing well, given the circumstances, and has made Putin popular because he presents himself once again as someone who has challenged the West in its great assault on the Russian economy,” explains the economic correspondent of the BBC in Russia, Alexey Kalmykov.

Instead of contracting, as many expected, the Russian economy has grown 2.6%, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), despite Western sanctions, which include the freezing of US$300 billion in assets.

The point is that the sanctions have not been applied worldwide. This allows Russia to trade freely with countries such as China, India and Brazil, while its neighbors, including Kazakhstan and Armenia, help it bypass Western sanctions.

“Russia is a huge economy,” Kalmykov says, adding: “It will take decades of extensive sanctions and mismanagement to bring it to its knees, and neither is happening right now.”

“Russia makes money by exporting commodities and is basically free to sell whatever it wants,” Kalmykov explains. “Oil sanctions are decorativeand Russia's main buyer, the EU, does not sanction natural gas, grain and nuclear fuels at all.”

Schulmann explains that although the products “cost four times more” than before, they are easily available, which she says is more important. “Russians are used to rising prices. Our main national fear is not inflation, but deficit. The lack of products on the shelves – that last Soviet horror.”

Kalmykov agrees: “It's all a matter of perspective, and that's something Putin's propaganda machine knows how to handle very well.”

Alexei Navalny was one of Vladimir Putin's main opponents, but he died while imprisoned in an Arctic prison. Photo:Getty Images Share

2. Opponents disqualified, in exile or dead

“Putin knows how to suppress all kinds of political debate in the country,” explains Soldatov. “And because he's so good at it, he's also very good at eliminating his political opponents,” he adds.

Only three other candidates managed to run in the 2024 elections, and none proved to be a real challenge to Putin. They all shared explicit support for both the president and the war in Ukraine.

The real political threats to Putin have been imprisoned, assassinated or removed from office one way or another, although the Kremlin denies any involvement.

Just a month before the polls opened, Putin's fiercest opponent, Alexei Navalny, 47, died in a penal colony high above the Arctic Circle. He was serving a long prison sentence for fraud, contempt of court and extremism, charges that human rights associations said were politically motivated.

“Putin despises his opposition,” says Soldatov. “His response when someone of political importance is killed is to say that he is 'insignificant' and he refers to his own widespread support to say 'why would he kill him?' “The Kremlin is very good at making these excuses.”

Several of Putin's rivals have been murdered, from politicians to journalists.

Last year, the leader of the private Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died in a plane crash just months after an attempted mutiny. In 2015, Boris Nemtsov, a politician and opinionated critic, was shot dead on a bridge near the Kremlin, and in 2006, a journalist highly critical of the war in Chechnya, Anna Politkovskaya, was found shot to death in Moscow.

“It is very scary to live in a country where journalists, politicians and activists are murdered and imprisoned,” says Soldatov. “Psychologically it's very uncomfortable, so ordinary people are willing to buy the Kremlin narrative not because we believe it, but because we want to find a way to live with it.”

Putin too has attempted to control individual dissent within the general public. Since 2022, following the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has introduced new censorship laws that repress anti-government stances, with new crimes such as “discrediting the Russian military” punishable by up to five years in prison. The president assured that the protests that took place during these elections “had no effect” and that any “crime” would be punished after the vote.

Putin's fears, Soldatov says, are not so much focused on what the international media may say, but on what ordinary citizens can witness on the streets, publish on social networks and be shared by millions of people. .

Given this vulnerability, Putin “believes that he needs to do everything possible to repress all types of dissent, because the next revolution could begin with just two or three girls protesting in the street,” the journalist points out.

Throughout his 24 years at the head of Russia, Putin has accumulated great power. Photo:Reuters Share

3. Concentration of power in the figure of Putin

Despite international criticism of the elections, which Western governments have described as a “farce,” the enormous margin with which the president has won in Russia allows the Kremlin internally to “argue that the entire nation has united in around Vladimir Putin and that the president has the full support of his people,” analyzes the BBC's Russia editor, Steve Rosenberg.

This 87% of the votes not only allows him “assert that he has a popular mandate for his war in Ukraine and for the direction in which he leads Russia“, according to Rosenberg, but also sends a clear message to the Russian political elite: 'Take note, here there is still only one man in charge, in control, and that is not going to change in the short term.'”

Effect or not of propaganda, Putin has tremendous popular support among many Russians, who consider that this strongman figure is what the country needs, especially at a time of war.

In the more than two decades that he has led Russia, Putin has not allowed competitors to emerge that could overshadow him, and his figure is omnipresent in the country.

But the elections have also shown certain signs of its weakness.

Although he was ultimately not allowed to run as a candidate, anti-war opponent Boris Nadezhdin gathered more than 100,000 signatures, he claims, for his candidacy. This Anti-war sentiment could hamper new recruitmentsKimberly Marten, an expert on Russia and international security at Barnard College at Columbia University, told BBC Mundo.

The war economy, with a huge increase in military spending, is also difficult to sustain in the long term, analysts warn.

In addition, thousands of people lined up at noon at the polling stations as a form of protest, as Alexei Navalny's widow had requested and despite strict police surveillance.

The crowds that came out to commemorate the opponent after his death in the Arctic prison also demonstrated that there is a mass of citizens willing to protest despite the repression.

But Putin, thanks to the constitutional reform that was approved in 2020 after a referendum, could serve at least two more six-year terms and be president until 2036, when he would be 83 years old.

For Schulmann, Putin's retirement does not seem like a feasible possibility. But the Russian system “is “aging” and is “led by someone who is not getting younger, stronger or more resilient,” analyzes the Russian political scientist.

In this way, all “stability is concentrated in one person” who “cannot live forever,” he concludes.

*With reporting by Harriet Orrell.

And remember that you can receive notifications. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don't miss our best content.