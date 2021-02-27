The three key risks for the Russian economy in 2021 may be tougher Western sanctions, a weakening of the macro-political structure, as well as the transit of power and internal political volatility. They were named by analysts of the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings, RBC reports.

According to Karen Vartapetov, a leading S&P analyst on the sovereign ratings of the CIS countries, Russia should not expect extreme measures from the United States, for example, a ban on trading Russian sovereign debt in the secondary market, since the country’s new president, Joe Biden, is determined to restore good relations with allies, and also on close ties with Russia.

Evgenia Sleptsova, an economist at the British Oxford Economics, believes that potential sanctions will not affect the Russian economy. “We do not expect US sanctions to be tougher than European ones, so their impact on the Russian economy and asset markets will be negligible,” Sleptsova wrote.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance, RBC reminds, aims to return to the budget rule in 2022, but there is a risk that the country’s domestic spending will grow.

Earlier, Oxford Economics experts assumed that the Russian economy by the end of August 2020 will recover to 94-95 percent of the pre-crisis level.