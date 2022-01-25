In EL DEBATE last Wednesday, the monero Avecé published a gloomy and accurate cardboard where the graves of the two Mexican journalists murdered until that day this year appeared: José Luis Gamboa, on January 10 in Veracruz, and Margarito Esquivel, a week later, on the 17th, in Tijuana. In the middle, another sepulcher where the figure of death was sitting, waiting with his scythe and an overwhelming question: “Who’s next?”.

Four days later, everyone’s feared response arrived: on Sunday the 23rd, also in Tijuana, Lourdes Maldonado’s life was cut short by bullets aboard her vehicle, when she arrived at her home.

If one is too many, three homicide victims of journalists in a span of 13 days at the beginning of 2022 constitute a serious alarm signal for all Mexicans. Each murdered journalist is a direct attack against freedom and this, let us remember, is the first one that is lost in a society; then comes the breakdown of all the others.

There are already 28 journalists murdered in our country over the last three years and this, necessarily, overshadows the current federal six-year term.

The case of Lourdes Maldonado is of particular interest due to a fact that illustrates the news published in the newspaper La Jornada just this Friday, January 21, that is, three days before her murder: “Jaime Bonilla’s company will be seized due to a labor lawsuit.”

Maldonado, the note explains, had just won the labor lawsuit for unjustified dismissal that he filed in 2013 against the company Primer Sistema de Noticias (PSN), owned by Jaime Bonilla Valdez, who was governor of Baja California until October 31, 2021.

As a result of the foregoing, the Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Board ordered the commercial embargo of the Media Sport de México company, owned by the current former president.

On March 23, 2019, Lourdes denounced her case publicly before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during the morning conference that day.

With exemplary courage, Lourdes stated that she feared for her life or that the JFCA ruling favored Bonilla, by virtue of the political and economic power of the person who at that time was the “super delegate” of the federal programs in Baja California.

UNANIMOUS CRY. The third deadly attack against journalistic work so far this year in Mexico has triggered all alerts.

At the time of closing this delivery, 20 states of the country had confirmed their participation in a mega-demonstration to which not only communicators are summoned, but also social activists, feminists, artists and citizen organizations.

In Culiacán, Ángeles Moreno confirmed a sit-in at 5:00 p.m. in the Cathedral. At the same time, another will take place in Mazatlan, in front of the emblematic letters of the port (next to Valentino’s).

We can all unite via social networks with the hashtags #NiSilencioNiOlvido,

#NoSeMataLaTruth,

#SinMasPeriodistasEnSusListasy #PeriodismoEnRiesgo.

CREPE. Painful news meant the death of Don Fortunato Álvarez Castro, to whom we owe great teachings, since he had the gesture of honoring the person who writes this with his friendship. He was municipal president of Culiacán and in 1967, at the age of 33, he became governor of Sinaloa, when by unanimous vote of the State Congress he took the place of Leopoldo Sánchez Celis, who was forced to leave his chair due to illness. .

A senior figure from the best times of the PRI has left. He was the one who built the building in which to date functions as the headquarters of the State Steering Committee of the tricolor.

Big hug to the Álvarez Zaragoza family. Rest in peace Don Fortunato.