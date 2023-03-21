Ecuador.- Three journalists from different television channels in Ecuador received on Monday envelopes with USB flash drives loaded with explosives, authorities and the affected news outlets announced.

According to the Ecuadorian outlet Ecuavisa, one of the affected journalists was Lenin Artieda, who received a USB storage device in an envelope. This when connected to a computer exploded.

Due to the explosion, Artieda suffered a slight injury to his hand and face, which has not meant a health problem for him.

Other television networks that received explosive USBs were C Televisión in Guayaquil and Teleamazonas in Quito. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, these television channels received an envelope with the same characteristics as the one delivered in Ecuavisa.

Given this fact, the Fundaamedios association that protects press freedom in the country regretted the attacks and offered some information on how the cases were presented.

“Envelopes arrived with letterheads with the names of journalists Lenin Artieda, from Ecuavisa, Mauricio Ayora, from TC Televisión, Milton Pérez, from Teleamazonas. Inside the envelopes was a flash drive,” FUNDAMEDIOS reported in a statement.

For its part, the Police have said that they believe that the explosive placed in the USB delivered to Explosiva could be “RDX”, an explosive for military use.