In the United States, three North Carolina-based Jonson & Jonson coronavirus vaccination centers have been temporarily closed due to the discovery of side effects in 26 people after using the vaccine. The list of reactions to the drug included fainting, as reported on Friday, April 9 ABC News…

The cessation of vaccination of the population with Jonson & Jonson was announced by health officials of North Carolina. The closure included locations in Raleigh and two clinics in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill.

After using the drug, four people were admitted to hospitals for further examination. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described fainting as not uncommon after vaccination.

Wake County also announced that it was discontinuing Jonson & Jonson. People who came for the vaccination were vaccinated with Pfizer or offered an alternative – postponing the vaccination for another time.

Clinics in Hillsboro and Chapel Hill have also phased out the Jonson & Jonson vaccine and are currently rescheduling 350 visits.

The side effects of the drug are under discussion with North Carolina and state federal officials.

Earlier, on April 7, US President Joe Biden announced that new strains of coronavirus infection are spreading very quickly in the United States, which is why the number of infections is growing.

Consequently, the United States cannot declare that the fight against the pandemic in the country has reached the home stretch.