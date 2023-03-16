The three Italian teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League significantly change the pre-Easter calendar of Serie A. The press release with advances and postponements until Saturday 8 April in via Rosellini was published in November, but the head of competitions Andrea Butti next to the twenty-ninth day, that of Saturday 8 April, had put an asterisk. That is, the possibility of changing based on the results of the Champions League. And so it will be.

WHAT HAPPEN

The Champions League quarter-finals will be played twice on Tuesday 11 April and two on Wednesday 12. The draw on Friday in Nyon will define the pairings and the calendar. This way we will know when our three formations will be engaged in Europe, both in the first leg and in the second leg (Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19). Lecce-Napoli scheduled for Saturday 8 at 12.30 and Milan-Empoli (same day at 16.30) will certainly be brought forward and will be staged on Friday. Same fate for Salernitana-Inter, initially scheduled for Saturday at 2.30pm. In the latter case, especially if the Champions quarter-final match were on Wednesday 12, there would be a small doubt linked to the fact that Inzaghi’s team will be engaged in Turin in the first leg semi-final of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday 4 April, but it is almost sure that Inter will also ask for an advance. In this way, he will have three days of rest at the Arechi after the match at the Allianz Stadium, but in Europe he will be fresher. The new calendar of the twenty-ninth day will be official, in all likelihood, on Wednesday 22, but between today and tomorrow we will already know more.