The northern Italian regions Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna have decided to allow access from this Saturday to a maximum of a thousand people to outdoor sporting events and 700 to those held indoors.

Veneto and Emilia Romagna were the first regions to announce the opening of stadiums to a small number of spectators and Lombardy, where Milan host Bologna on Monday at the San Siro stadium in Milan on the first day of Serie A, was the last to announce this decision with a statement.

“As of this Saturday, September 19, in Lombardy the public participation in events and sports competitions is allowed, including those considered of high national interest by the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) “, it reads in the note of the Lombardy region.

The northern region highlights that “public participation is allowed only in the sectors of sports facilities where it is possible to ensure the reservation and nominal allocation of the seat and, in any case, to a measure not exceeding 25% of the authorized capacity and not exceeding a thousand people in outdoor facilities and 700 in closed facilities “.

Some managers must control the temperature of the spectators and will deny access to those who exceed 37.5 degrees Celsius.

The decision of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna comes after the Minister of Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, reported this Friday that A maximum of a thousand people will be allowed access to the semifinals and final of the tennis tournament in Rome.

“Finally, after the semifinals and the final of the tennis tournament, one thousand people will be able to attend all the sports competitions that are held outdoors and that respect with the utmost care the rules established by distance, masks, seat reservation “Spadafora assured.

“It is a first, but important, step towards the return, hopefully soon, to the normality of the sport”added the Minister of Sports.