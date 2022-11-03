Three Israeli police officers were injured on Thursday in an attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, police announced, which also said the attacker was shot dead.

When questioned by Israeli forces, a “suspect”, unidentified at first, “pulled a knife and stabbed a police officer”, the security force said in a statement.

Two other officers opened fire and the attacker was pronounced dead, the note adds.

Doctors from the Israeli emergency service said they treated three wounded, who were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem.

The attack took place in the Muslim quarter of the Old City in East Jerusalem, a Palestinian sector occupied since 1967 and annexed by Israel.

The aggression came two days after Israel’s legislative elections, in which former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies from religious and far-right parties and religious parties are in the lead, according to early results.