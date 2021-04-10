As reported by the accident victims to 112, several animals were crossed on the road An ambulance, in a file photograph. / pablo sanchez / agm THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, April 10, 2021, 09:39



Health workers treated three people who were injured first thing in the morning on Saturday when the vehicle fell into it, they were driving through a ravine, on the road from Calasparra to the Virgen de la Esperanza Sanctuary, within the municipality of Calasparra.

A call to the 112 Region of Murcia made by the injured indicated that the vehicle in which they were circulating had fallen into a ravine when crossing several animals in the road. The three occupants were outside the accident vehicle and were requesting medical assistance.

An ambulance from the Calasparra Emergency Service and a non-assistance ambulance from Caravaca de la Cruz traveled to the place. The ambulance physician from the Calasparra Emergency Service reported that they were treating the three wounded, aged 25, 24 and 16 respectively, pending assessment and transfer to a health center.