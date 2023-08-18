Friday, August 18, 2023, 5:44 p.m.



Two women aged 47 and 65 and a 44-year-old man were injured this Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on the road from Fenazar to Los Valientes, in Molina de Segura. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the accident occurred when an SUV and a car collided at the intersection of Avenida de la Cal with the Los Valientes highway.

A patrol from the Molina de Segura Local Police, an ambulance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 and Firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) traveled to the scene. All the wounded suffered polycontusions. Two of them have been transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital and one of the injured, to the Reina Sofía.