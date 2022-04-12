Three of the six occupants of a van were injured on Tuesday when the vehicle suffered an accident while driving through Puerto de la Cadena, specifically at kilometer point 152, towards Murcia.

Two of those affected, a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with head and neck injuries. The third wounded, less seriously, was able to move by his own means to receive medical attention.