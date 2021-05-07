E.A sixth grader shot around in a school in the US state of Idaho, according to police, and hit two classmates and an adult. After the incident at a middle school in the small town of Rigby on Thursday (local time), the injured were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, said Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson.

The student pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired several shots first in a hallway and then outside, Anderson said. A teacher was finally able to disarm and hold them before the police officers who were summoned arrived. The alleged shooter is in custody. At first there was no information about a possible motive. Prosecutor Mark Taylor said his agency will bring charges once the investigation is complete, “possibly of attempted murder on three counts.”

“This is the worst nightmare a school district can ever experience,” said school district director Chad Martin. You prepare for it, but you are never really ready for it. After the incident, parents were asked to pick up their children from school. Classes should be canceled on Friday across the school district.