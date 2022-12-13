THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 15:07



Three men of 19, 20 and 42 years of age were injured of varying degrees this Tuesday when two vehicles collided on the RM-F17 highway, in Beniel. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the accident took place shortly before 12:00.

Patrols from the Local Police, Civil Guard and three ambulances (a Mobile Emergency Unit, a medicalized ambulance from the emergency service and a non-assistance ambulance) with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies traveled to the scene of the events. 061.

The doctors stabilized the three injured -men aged 19, 20 and 42- and later two of them were transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital and another to the Reina Sofía de Murcia hospital. At least one is seriously injured.